Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) The number of voters in Odisha has increased by around 3 lakh, taking the total to 3.26 crore, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Kumar Dhal said on Friday.

Launching the special summary revision of the voters' list, Dhal said Odisha added 3,03,094 voters to the draft list till January 5. This increased the total number of voters from 3,23,52,119 to 3,26,55,213, a rise of 0.94 per cent.

Also Read | Mumbai: Burnt Body of Woman With Injuries on Head Found Along Railway Tracks in Port Area in Wadala.

While 6,22,429 new voters have been added to the draft list, names of 3,19,345 voters have been deleted for various reasons, including death, he said.

The gender ratio of the voters has also improved in the state, Dhal said, adding that it was 1000:961 earlier and now, it stands at 1000:963.

Also Read | Draft Report on Bills to Replace Criminal Laws Not Adopted, Committee Likely to Meet on November 6 as Opposition Members Seek Extension.

The number of voters belonging to the third gender has also increased from 3,224 to 3,406, he said.

The number of booths has increased to 37,809 from 37,606 with the increase in the number of voters, Dhal said.

"During the special summary revision, voters can apply for correction or enrolment till December 9, both online and offline, and call 1950 for assistance," he said.

As scheduled, the errors in the list would be rectified by December 26, and the final list will be released on January 5, 2024, he said.

The EC has directed for 100 per cent enrolment of eligible people belonging to primitive tribes, Dhal said, maintaining that the focus is on to add women and youth.

For the 2024 elections, the EVMs and VVPATs have already reached Odisha and their verification has been completed in 10 districts in the first phase, he said.

The verification process in the remaining 20 districts will start from November 1, and end by November 15, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)