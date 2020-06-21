Lucknow. June 21: A staff nurse posted in the ICU ward of Cardiology department in King George Medical University (KGMU) here has tested positive for COVID-19. The affected nurse has been quarantined in the isolation ward of the hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

The death toll stands at 550 in the State, Prasad informed. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

"The discharge percentage stands at 62.21 per cent. Yesterday 16,125 samples were tested in the State, testing is being increased here. Apart from this, we will soon commence antigen test in some districts like Lucknow, Kanpur, Varani, Gorakhpur, this test has been approved by ICMR," he added.

