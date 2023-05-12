Jajpur (Odisha), May 12 (PTI) At least two persons, including the headmistress of a primary school, died on Friday after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The incident took place at Janindapal village under Tomka police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Shyamsundar Marndi (45), a Railway Police constable and Nitu Marandi (33), the headmistress of Raighati Primary School, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, they came in contact with the live wire while drying clothes on it on Friday morning, a police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Tomka police station in connection with the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

