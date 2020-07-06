Bhubaneswar, Jul 6 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday allowed counter sale country liquor, as per a notification.

Over-the-counter sale of out still liquor and extra neutral alcohol (ENA)-based liquor have been allowed from Tuesday in non-containment zones, it said.

The home delivery of the country liquor, which was allowed from July 1, will also continue, it added.

Shops will remain open from 7 am to 6 pm and the consumption of liquor inside the premises of the stores will not be allowed.

In order to regulate the crowd, the retailers will have to erect barricades wherever required, and also employ additional manpower with specific responsibility to ensure regulation of queue, maintenance of social distancing norms by the customers, the notification said.

The retailers have also been asked to ensure that all the staff in their shops use a face mask.

The shops have been asked not to sell liquor to those without masks and violating social distancing norms.

Local police and excise department staff will remain watchful and district magistrates are authorised to close the shops in case of any violation, it said.

Foreign liquor shops were allowed to operate from July 1 from 7 am to 6 pm.

