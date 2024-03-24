Bhubaneswar, Mar 24 (PTI) Prominent BJP leader from Odisha's Nayagarh district, Irani Ray, and her husband joined the ruling BJD on Sunday, weeks ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Ray, who had unsuccessfully contested the Nayagarh assembly elections in 2019, joined the BJD in the presence of senior leaders, including Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahoo, at the Shankha Bhawan here.

“The party (BJP) did not acknowledge my contribution even though I worked with 100 per cent dedication. Therefore, I along with my supporters quit the BJP,” she said.

Irani had secured 66,737 votes in 2019 as a BJP candidate from the seat. Before joining the saffron party, her husband Lala Manoj Ray was in the Congress and fought the Nayagarh assembly polls in 2014.

BJD's Arun Sahoo won the seat in 2014 and 2019.

