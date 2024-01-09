Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Soon after taking off from here, a Bhubaneswar-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Monday evening, following a technical snag in the aircraft, officials said.

Passengers on the flight claimed to have heard the sound of something bursting while the aircraft was in the air, they said.

The Kolkata-Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru flight had taken off from the airport here at 5.10 pm.

According to passengers, the take-off was smooth but they heard a bursting sound around 5.40 pm when the flight was in the air.

Following this, the pilot asked the airport for an emergency landing, the officials said.

The plane returned to Kolkata around 6 pm without any problem, they said, adding engineers of the airline and other staffers were investigating the reasons behind the technical snag, the officials said.

The airline authorities were able to arrange a separate flight and the new one with all passengers on board took off from here at 8 pm.

