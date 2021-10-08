Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Friday announced the results of the State Civil Service Examination 2019 in which 153 candidates qualified for the Group A and B posts.

Aswini Kumar Panda topped the merit list, while three women candidates found place in the top 10.

Fifty-six women were among the successful candidates.

A total of 47,719 candidates applied for the examination, and 25,780 of them appeared in the preliminary test held on March 15, 2020.

In the preliminary examination, 1,880 candidates qualified for written examination and 1,610 of them wrote the examination in December 2020.

The personal interview of 307 candidates who had qualified in the written examination was held from September 22 to October 5.

The qualified candidates comprise 20 SC, 24 ST, 40 SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward) and 69 from the unreserved category.

