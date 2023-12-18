Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of five persons in a road accident near Sundergarh in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), chief minister's office said in a statement.

Five persons of Sundergarh district died after a speeding truck hit the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in near Telendihi village on Sunday afternoon.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons and wished them speedy recovery.

