Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Arjun Nagar area of Pilkhuwa in Hapur district on Monday

It spread to two nearby industrial units, prompting the deployment of eight fire tenders to douse the blaze, as per the fire department officials.

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No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, officials said.

The Chief Fire Officer, Ajay Sharma, said that around 40 jhuggis were saved after the fire broke out, with multiple fire tenders deployed to bring the blaze under control.

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Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "A fire broke out in a slum cluster here. With the help of 8 fire tenders, 40 'jhuggis' have been saved. The fire spread to two nearby industrial units. The fire is being brought under control."

Further information is still awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)