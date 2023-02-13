Keonjhar, February 13: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 259 development projects worth Rs 4,703 crore in Keonjhar District. Apart from these, CM Patnaik also inaugurated Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital.

Addressing the gathering Chief Minister said, "As many as 1.60 lakh women have become self-reliant through 14,372 Mission Shakti groups in the district. For them, the government has provided an interest-free loan of Rs. 378 crores." Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Says State Government Spending Rs 70 Crore Monthly To Provide Cashless Health Service.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the women of Mission Shakti have enhanced the reputation of the state and expressed that his goal is to make them entrepreneurs. Naveen Patnaik-Led Odisha Govt Abolishes Contractual Recruitment, Regularises Present Contract Staff.

The CM said, "Farmers, women and youth are the trinities of our state. These are the leaders of the progress of our state and this trinity will play an important role in fulfilling the dream of a developed Odisha." On February 3, The CM launched the development project worth Rs 1596 crore for the Koraput district.

The projects worth Rs 207.80 crore rupees were inaugurated while the foundation stone for projects worth 1378.40 crore rupees was laid.

Addressing the occasion Chief Minister said "The work is being done for the development of Koraput through the development of infrastructure. Giving an example regarding the importance of infrastructure, Patnaik said that a Gurpriya bridge has brought a new trend of development in Swaviman Anchal today."

Expressing that he wants to see women of the state as entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said that work has been started to transform all Self Help Groups into Small and Medium Enterprises and for this, interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lahks are being provided. At the same time Rs 50,000 crores will be given as a loan in the next 5 years, adding that under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, medical treatment up to 10 lakhs are being provided to the women.

