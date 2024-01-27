Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Samalei project in Sambalpur on Saturday.

The project includes peripheral development of the shrine, construction of a heritage corridor, amenities for pilgrims, improved access to the temple, and development of the Mahanadi riverfront.

"People of Odisha will always remember those who volunteered to forego their lands for the SAMALEI project. The blessings of Maa Samaleswari always remain with the people of the state. The project will be dedicated to the people," said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Sambalpur.

The CM added that COVID created some problems but the Maa Samalaei Project has been completed in record time.

Earlier, BJD senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra said that after the Parikrama Project in Puri, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would inaugurate the Samalei project in Sambalpur on January 27.

The state government has spent more than Rs 200 crore on this project. The Samalei projects include the beautification and development of the Maa Samaleswari temple in western Odisha. The project was carried out over an area of around 40 acres.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited the Shreemandir Parikrama project which he inaugurated on January 17.

CM Naveen Patnaik and the erstwhile king of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deba took part in rituals to inaugurate the Shreemandir Parikrama project in Puri on January 17.

The Shreemandir Parikrama project aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple. (ANI)

