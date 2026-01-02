New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday paid floral tributes to legendary leader, eminent freedom fighter, and former Chief Minister Dr Harekrushna Mahtab on the 39th anniversary of his death at the Odisha Legislative Assembly premises.

The homage was paid in the presence of Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam, and several other members of the State Legislature were also present and offered their tributes, recalling Dr Mahtab's invaluable contribution to Odisha and the nation.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: First Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough in High-Speed Train Corridor Achieved in Maharashtra's Palghar, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Videos).

Later, Chief Minister Majhi also released the New Year 2026 calendar at the Assembly premises.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated a new Training and Briefing Centre for the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chandaka that can train 400 jawans at a time.

Also Read | How To Download ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Admit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide for Students.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated a modern Counter Terrorism Training Centre there.

According to an official release, CM Majhi also inaugurated 16 police stations, 70 quarters, office buildings, barracks, armoury, administrative buildings, etc., projects in 16 districts. Stating that violence has no place in a democracy and that the government is committed to cracking down on organisations and individuals involved in violence with utmost severity, the Chief Minister called on the Maoists to surrender, join the mainstream of society, and become the charioteers of development.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched 86 development projects worth Rs 545 crore for the Koraput district.

In this, 16 projects worth Rs. 24 crore were inaugurated, and the foundation stones of 70 projects worth Rs. 521 crore were laid. These projects included irrigation, health centres, small industries, urban hostels, bridges, roads, Mission Shakti Bhawan, Forest Protection Committee Building, additional classrooms, etc. The Chief Minister said that all these projects would help lead the development of Koraput. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)