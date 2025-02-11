Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (PTI) The Odisha government Tuesday decided to implement the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Odisha's Mamata Yojana jointly, an official said.

Under the Mamata Yojana initiated by the previous BJD government, the beneficiaries - pregnant and lactating women above the age of 19 years - get financial assistance. They were given Rs 10,000 in two instalments.

Also Read | US, UK Decline to Sign Paris AI Summit Declaration.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana provides financial support for pregnant and lactating mothers to improve the health and nutrition of them and their children as well as compensation for wage loss.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries under certain conditions receive Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000 in two instalments.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 133 Ambulances Deployed, 43 Hospitals Put on High Alert in Prayagraj Ahead of Magh Purnima Bath.

The Mohan Chanran Majhi government decided that an additional Rs 2,000 will be given to pregnant women for the birth of a girl child.

Under the new system, Rs 10,000 will be given in the case of a male child and Rs 12,000 for a girl child, the official said.

This assistance will be provided in the case of a maximum of two children. However, the two-child limit will not be applied in the case of PVTGs (particularly vulnerable tribal groups).

Under the scheme, the Anganwadi workers who help in delivery of children, will get Rs 250 instead of earlier payment of Rs 200, and the Anganwadi helpers will get Rs 150 instead of Rs 50, the official said.

It is estimated that the combined implementation of both these schemes will cost around Rs 511 crore in the next financial year. While the Central Government will provide Rs 115.97 crore, the state will bear Rs 395.75 crore.

The scheme is likely to benefit around 4. 5 lakh pregnant and lactating women in Odisha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)