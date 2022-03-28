Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday said it has extended financial assistance scheme KALIA for small and marginal farmers by another three years.

Under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the beneficiaries receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 twice each year -- on Akshaya Tritiya and Nuakhai.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Illegally Confines, Rapes Woman For 4 Months With Help of Family Members in Kheda; Booked.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting on March 27, Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha said.

Launched ahead of the 2019 elections, the scheme was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2022.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Urges 17 Chief Ministers To Jointly Urge Centre To Continue GST Compensation.

A total of 27 proposals was cleared by the cabinet at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)