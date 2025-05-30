Balasore (Odisha) May 30 (PTI) A major accident was averted on 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express on Friday as fire was detected on the last bogie but it was doused before the blaze could cause any harm, a railway official said.

The gateman at Kantapada railway station in Odisha's Balasore district spotted smoke emanating from the last bogie of the stationary train and immediately informed the station master.

Also Read | Maharashtra IPS Reshuffle: 13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

The train was detained at Kantapada railway station for about 45 minutes to douse the blaze.

The minor fire was caused due to some fault in the brake system of the train wheel, the official said.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Jet News: 1st Centre Fuselage for LCA Tejas Mk 1A Handed Over to HAL.

The train later moved towards its destination, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)