Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Government of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation to scale up farmers' income and promote inclusive agricultural transformation in Odisha on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

The MoU outlines a multi-year partnership focusing on technical support, research, and on-ground implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices. Anchored by the Department of Agricultural and Farmers' Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. This initiative will drive science-based, ground-level interventions for sustainable agricultural growth.

While speaking to ANI, Dy CM Deo stated that it is not the first time a MoU has been signed with the Gates Foundation. It is the third time that the government has taken such an initiative, which is primarily aimed at improving the livelihoods of the farming and fisheries sectors.

Earlier on April 27, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Government of Odisha organized a Workshop cum Capacity Building Programme to Boost Agri Products' Exports from Odisha at Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Hall, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the event featured over 10 stalls, represented by Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOS)/Farmer Producer Companies, women agripreneurs, government departments of Odisha, and exporters from across the state. Several GI-tagged and Agri-Products from the state, such as Koraput Kalajeera Rice, Nayagad Kanteimundi, Brinjal, Ganjam Kewda Flower Products, Koraput Coffee, Kandhamal Haldi Powder, Kendrapada Rasabali, Salepur Rasagolla, Khajuri Gud, Dhenkanal Magaji Ladoo, and Mayurbhanja Kai Chutni, were displayed at the University. (ANI)

