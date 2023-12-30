Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 30 (ANI): Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner on Saturday issued an advisory for controlled plying of vehicles on highways as the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning for some districts of the state.

According to the IMD, a Yellow Warning has been issued of 'Dense Fog' very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Ganjam.

"Police and transport officials of respective districts may take necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during dense fog to avoid any road accident," the advisory read.

Informing about the change in temperature in the state, IMD said that No large change in Minimum temperature (Night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, bitter cold continues to grapple North India, sending shivers down spines and shrouding cities in dense fog. Residents huddle around bonfires for warmth, their breath puffing into the frosty air as temperatures plummet to bone-chilling levels.

The cities in the Northern part such as Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan and the national capital, faced cold waves engulfed in dense fog on Saturday morning.

12-14 degrees Celsius over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha and Jharkhand. 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, interior Odisha and Jharkhand, according to IMD on December 30.

The Met department predicts that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue in many places in Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Bihar on December 31 morning.

Dense Fog conditions are very likely to continue during morning hours in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during December 30 to January 2; Jharkhand on 30th; Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 30th & 31st December, 2023. (ANI)

