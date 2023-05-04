Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] May 4 (ANI): Odisha government said on Wednesday that all precautionary measures have been taken to deal with any eventuality coming out of summer cyclones. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also reviewed the situation and instructed the department concerned to make necessary arrangements, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha Satyabrata Sahu on Wednesday.

Sahu said that though summer cyclones are always unpredictable, there is no need to panic as all measures are being taken to deal with the situation. The month of May is prone to cyclones in the Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | US Fed Hikes Interest Another 0.25%, Suggests Raises to Stop.

According to Sahu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low-pressure system is likely to form during the subsequent 48 hours.

"We are not concerned about the forecast by other models. Rather, we are harping on the IMD forecast as they are yet to make any forecast regarding cyclones. The CM has reviewed the situation and a review meeting was also held today," said Sahu.

Also Read | Cyclone Over Bay of Bengal Around May 9, Odisha To Be Hit: IMD.

Sahu said that IMD always issues forecasts after a detailed micro-planning basis. Earlier several rounds of Odisha government department meetings were held to ensure proper planning and coordination between various departments to deal with any situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)