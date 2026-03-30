Florida [US], March 30 (ANI): A security alert at Florida's Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday (local time) prompted the launch of F-16 fighter jets and the deployment of flares after a civilian aircraft violated temporary flight restrictions near US President Donald Trump's Air Force One, The New York Post reported.

According to the New York Post, authorities imposed a ground stop at the airport while North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft intercepted the general aviation plane.

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The White House confirmed that the alert was triggered after communication with the aircraft was lost, but stressed that neither Air Force One nor Trump was in danger.

In a statement by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service and shared by NORAD, the F-16 jets from the Continental US NORAD region intercepted the aircraft over Palm Beach at approximately 1:15 p.m. EDT on March 29, 2026. The civilian plane had breached the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in the area.

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The statement added that the jets safely escorted the aircraft out of the restricted zone. During the intercept, flares were deployed to signal the pilot and communicate instructions. NORAD clarified that the flares are fully safe, burn out completely, and pose no danger to the public.

"The civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft. During the intercept, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public. The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground," the statement read.

NORAD also advised that any civilian aircraft intercepted should immediately tune to frequencies 121.5 or 243.0 and reverse course until further instructions are received.

"A general aviation aircraft was briefly out of communication with the air traffic control tower at Palm Beach International Airport, but contact was ultimately established and the ground stop was lifted," a White House official said, as quoted by The New York Post.

"There was no drone incursion or concern regarding Air Force One, which is not slated to take off until this evening," the official added.

During the security incident at Palm Beach International Airport, the president was at Trump International Golf Course, The New York Post reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)