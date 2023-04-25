Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a proposal for the promulgation of an Ordinance, enabling the state government for the inclusion of 22 castes/communities in the State list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs).

"In view of the social and educational backwardness of these 22 castes/communities along With their synonyms, they are required to be included in the list of SEBCs for the State of Odisha for extending all social welfare measures and benefits leading to their inclusive growth, thereby bringing them to the mainstream of development," the state government said in a statement.

"State Cabinet has approved the proposal for promulgation of Ordinance for amendment of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act 1993 enabling State government to include such Backward Classes in the State list of SEBCs," it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

