Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) By-election to Jharsuguda assembly constituency in Odisha will be held on May 10, and over 2.21 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-poll, Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Dhal here said Wednesday.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

"Altogether 1,10,320 men and 1,10,687 women are eligible to cast their votes in the by-poll. The voting will be conducted in 253 polling stations," the CEO said, adding that all arrangements will be made keeping in view of the weather condition in May.

With the announcement of the by-poll, the model code of conduct came into force in the Jharsuguda district, he said.

The by-poll was necessitated after the murder of MLA Naba Kishore Das.

Das, who was also a state minister, breathed his last on January 29 evening, hours after he was shot by a policeman at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event.

Meanwhile, three major political parties- ruling BJD and opposition BJP and Congress - are in the process of selecting their nominees for the by-election.

The slain minister's daughter Dipali is in the race to get a ticket from the BJD, while the name of BJP's youth leader Tankadhar Tripathy has surfaced as the saffron party nominee but no announcement has been made by both parties.

Congress state president Sarat Pattanayak said he has formed a committee led by senior leader and MLA Santosh Singh Saluja to select a suitable candidate.

