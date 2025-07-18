Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): Forest officials in the Similipal South division of Odisha arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in a leopard skin trafficking racket, the Office of DIG of Police, Eastern Range, Balasore, said on Friday.

The accused were found to be in possession of three leopard skins, which were seized by the investigating team. The investigation revealed that the leopard skins were being kept at the homes of the accused for worship, with the belief that it would bring them wealth.

The seized skins are currently undergoing forensic analysis to determine their origin.

"The operation was carried out through meticulous investigation and intelligence gathering. We would like to acknowledge the invaluable technical support provided by the Mayurbhanj police, particularly in mobile tracking and CDR analysis, which played a crucial role in identifying and apprehending the suspects," an official statement from the forest department said.

"We remain committed to protecting our wildlife and preserving the rich biodiversity of our region. We urge the public to join hands with us in this endeavour by reporting any suspicious activity related to wildlife crime," it added.

Earlier, in a continued effort to combat wildlife crimes, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) executed an operation on June 16, successfully obstructing the trafficking of leopard parts.

Acting on credible intelligence, the two suspect persons were intercepted on a highway near Titajuri village on the outskirts of Nagaon, Assam, and two leopard skins and 20 bones of leopard (weighing 2.58 kgs) were recovered from their possession, according to a release.

During the chaotic situation, one of the suspects took advantage of the crowd and managed to escape into a nearby forest. The confiscated leopard skins and bones, along with the apprehended individual, were handed over to the Kathiatoli Forest Range for further action.

The leopard (Panthera Pardus) is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, providing the highest level of protection for endangered species. Hunting of leopards, and possession and trading of their parts are illegal. The leopard is also listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), thereby banning commercial trade of its parts. (ANI)

