Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,787 on Saturday as 82 more people, including 10 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,199 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Stabs Mother-in-Law to Death Over Property Row in Karimnagar, Arrested.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 623 active cases, while 13,24,912 patients have recovered from the disease, including 176 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Embark on Three-Day Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Visit; To Inaugurate ‘Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.93 per cent as fresh cases were detected from 8,840 sample tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)