Baripada (Odisha), Feb 24 (PTI) A local court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl last year.

The sentence was pronounced by Mayurbhanj district POCSO court Special Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak.

Also Read | 'Shower of Lies and Statements Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections': RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams PM Narendra Modi's Bihar Visit, Calls Trip 'Politically Motivated'.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Biju Bindhani, said Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.

It directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The incident took place on December 10, 2024, in Bhandan village when the minor had gone to attend nature's call.

The judgement was based on the statement of the victim, seven witnesses and medical reports, Pattnaik said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)