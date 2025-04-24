Mortal remains of Prashant Satpathy being brought to his residence in Odisha (Photo/ ANI)

Balasore (Odisha) [India], April 24 (ANI): The mortal remains of Prashant Satpathy, who was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir was on Thursday brought back to his residence in Balasore in Odisha.

People gathered to pay tributes to Satpathy during his last rites at his native village.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid his last respects at Satpathy's residence in Balasore. He also interacted with the grieving family.

Satpathy, an accountant employed at the central undertaking CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology), Balasore had gone on a holiday to Pahalgam with his wife Priyadarshini, and nine-year-old son was shot dead by terrorists.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and other leaders paid their tributes to Prashant Satpathy on Wednesday night at the Bhubaneswar airport, where his body arrived.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo paid tributes to the mortal Satapathy, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack. Deo informed that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Satapathy's native village on Thursday morning.

Condemning the incident, the Deputy CM stated that such incidents are not expected in a civil society and that they need to be dealt with in the strongest manner.

The mortal remains of other victims have also been taken to their respective hometowns for the final rites.

In the early hours of Thursday, the mortal remains of Indian Air Force Corporal, Tage Hailyang, were brought to Guwahati Airport. Hailyang, an IAF Corporal, was a resident of Ziro area of Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Guwahati City Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta paid floral tributes to the soldier at Guwahati airport.

India, on Wednesday, announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Addressing a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The committee condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

