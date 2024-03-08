Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested two inter-state drug traffickers following the recovery of over 10 kg of opium from Rourkela, officials said.

On the basis of intelligence inputs, a raid was conducted by a team of the STF on Thursday morning at Panposh area, they said.

“During searches, opium weighing 10.508 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered & seized from their possession,” a police officer said.

This is so far the “biggest seizure” of opium in Odisha, he said.

“It is suspected that the seized opium was illegally diverted from the legal cultivation farms of Madhya Pradesh,” the officer added.

