Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Jharsuguda Police has issued a notice to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) seeking detailed records of foreign contributions and financial transactions, in connection with a case filed earlier this year against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged "anti-national remarks."

According to officials, the notice was issued under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, directing RGF Finance Director Sandeep Anand to appear before the investigating officer on November 4.

In a letter to the RGF's director, Sandeep Anand, on September 3, Jharsuguda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Investigation Officer in the case, Umashankar Singh, has sought a year-wise break-up of the foreign contribution received by the foundation since June 1991.

The notice said, "How much foreign contribution Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received since its inception i.e. June 21, 1991. Provide the details in year wise till date. Provide the details of the bank accounts in which the foreign contributions are deposited."

The foundation has been asked to provide year-wise foreign contribution details since 1991, bank account information, auditor names, its FCRA licence, and clarifications on alleged donations from Zakir Naik in 2011 and the Chinese government in 2005-06.

The notice reads, "Provide the detailed name with alias and addresses (both Temp. and Permanent) with parentage, age, mobile number of the Authorized Signatory of those bank accounts. Provide the name/address/mobile number of Auditor of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Provide the true copy of license under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation."

"It is alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received donation from Zakir Naik in the year 2011. If the allegations are true justify the reasons with purpose of receipt of donation with details of its expenditure. It is alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received donation of $300,000 from the Chinese government during 2005-06. If the allegations are true justify the reasons with purpose of receipt of donation with details of its expenditure," it added.

The notice also seeks an explanation on allegations of diversion of the PM Relief Fund during the UPA government. Non-compliance may invite penal action under Section 210 BNSS, officials added.

The notice said, "It is alleged that funds were diverted from Ministry of Finance, Prime Ministers Relief Fund during UPA Govt. to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Justify the purpose."

"Failure on your part to comply or attend the same will render you liable for legal action U/s 210 BNS in addition to the charges in the above mentioned case," the notice said.

The case pertains to remarks made by Rahul Gandhi on January 15 this year at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters in New Delhi. In his speech, Gandhi had said: "The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself."

On February 5, members of the BJP, BJP Yuva Morcha, RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP Legal Cell lodged a complaint in Jharsuguda, alleging Gandhi's words amounted to inciting rebellion.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered under Section 152 BNSS (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and Section 197(1)(d) BNSS (statements conducing to public mischief). (ANI)

