Puri (Odisha) [India], April 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and Lok Sabha candidate from Puri seat, Sambit Patra, on Monday released a 'report card' detailing all the development work that has been carried out by him and his party in Odisha and the city of Puri.

Notably, Patra had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Puri but had lost to Biju Janata Dal (BJP) MP Pinaki Mishra by 11,714 votes.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "PM Modi has made a big change in India's politics. Since 2014, that change is ...the report card. There will be no politics of nepotism, casteism or appeasement, but only of performance. You have to give your report card."

He said that after he lost elections in Puri in 2019, he decided to remain with the people through thick and thin, adding that all the work that has been done in Puri by him and the party has been detailed in the report card.

"In 2019, I contested elections from Puri, but I lost by a few votes, by around 11,000 votes. At that time, I promised that I will never leave Puri and remain with the people. Today, I can proudly say that today, we have released the report card of the last 5 years. Whatever development activities have taken place here, the aspirations of people that have been established in Delhi," Patra said.

"I thank PM Modi and all the concerned ministers who have helped in this development, all the doctors, party members who treated patients of Puri and all leaders of other states who helped in evacuating stranded Odisha people. All this has been elaborated in this report card and it will be taken to every house," he added.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Last month, BJD General Secretary (Organization) Pranab Prakash Das announced that the party will contest in all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. He also affirmed winning over three-fourth seats under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's leadership. (ANI)

