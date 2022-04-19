Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned a sum of Rs 120 crore towards bonus and other allowances for kendu leaf plucker and other seasonal workers.

A statement from Chief Minister's office said, "It will benefit around 8 lakh Kendu Leaf plucker, binders and other seasonal staff."

The state government has also decided to increase the collection price of Kendu Leaf for 2022, which will benefit over 7.5 lakh Kendu Leaf pluckers in the state who can earn more than Rs 240 crore. Most of them are tribal women, read the CMO release.

The bonus has been sanctioned with an aim to invest in and facilitate the Kendu Leaf business and uplift the welfare of pluckers, binders and other seasonal staff. (ANI)

