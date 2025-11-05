Bhubaneshwar, November 5 : A woman in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, orchestrated fake incidents of bombing and firing outside her own house in a bid to obtain an arms license by projecting a threat to her life. The police have arrested three people whom she hired to stage the attacks, while a search for Misra is currently underway.

Police Commissioner of Bhubaneshwar, Dr. Suresh Devadutta, revealed that the alleged complainant, Ghunguru Mishra of Bharatpur, actually wanted to obtain an Arms Licence by projecting certain grounds of life threats. In order to substantiate such claims, she conspired a plan and involved her own driver, accused Nandu Chandan Nayak (27) (having previous C/A), Santosh Mahakud alias Santu (25) of Bharatpur, and Debasis Mohapatra alias Deba (24) of Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar. All of the accomplices have been arrested by the police. ‘Be Ready to Face Serious Consequences’: Rajasthan High Court Gets Bomb Threat Email Containing Serious Allegations and Political Overtones.

The conspiracy unfolded as the abovementioned accused carried out the incidents as planned. Afterwards, the woman lodged the complaint based on false reports at Bharatpur Police Station, resulting in the registration of two cases. In a complaint dated September 11, 2025, Ghunguru Mishra reported at Bharatpur Police Station about two bombs being planted by some unknown persons outside her house, at around 11 pm on September 10.

In another complaint, dated October 4, 2025, Ghunguru reported that unidentified individuals fired rounds at the boundary wall of her own house using two autos. This complaint was also filed at Bharatpur Police Station. The incidents were deliberately captured in the CCTV system of the complainant's premises, and all involved persons made concerted efforts to mislead and divert the investigation process. Bhubaneswar Fire: 25 Garment Shops Gutted As Blaze Erupts in Underground Unit-I Market Building Area of Odisha Capital.

Further inquiry revealed that the accused Deba arranged the firearms, while five rounds of ammunition were provided by the complainant Ghunguru Mishra herself. Accused Santu and Nandu arranged the explosives (bombs) used in the incident. Police had registered two cases regarding this fake incident.

As per the police press release, the Bharatpur police station registered Case No-624, Dtd-5.10.2025, U/s-109(1)/3(5) BNS / r/w sec-25(1-B) (a)/27(1) Arms Act and Bharatapur PS Case No - 542 Dtd 11.09.2025 U/s - 3/4 E.S Act.

During the investigation, one 7.65 MM semi-automatic pistol, one round of 7.65 mm live ammunition, one motorcycle and one Auto have been seized from them. They admitted that, as per the instructions of the Ghunguru, they had created this fake firing and bombing.

