Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday decided to observe a year-long celebration from March next year on completion of 100 years of arrival of Mahatama Gandhi in the state.

The decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

To make Mahatmas arrival in Odisha memorable, the state government has decided to organise events for an year starting from March 23, 2021, said Finance minister Niranjan Pujari after the cabinet meeting.

Stating that father of the nation is an eternal source of inspiration for all, Pujari said Gandhiji had visited Odisha eight times during the period 1921-1946.

On March 23, 1921, Mahatma arrived in Odisha for the first time and had addressed a historic gathering on the river bed of Kathajodi in Cuttack, the minister said.

He said this centenary celebration will attract the people of Odisha, especially our youths, towards the ideals and principles of Mahatma.

Above all his mantra of 'Ahimsa' and the magnitude of his greatness would be inspiring for the youths, he added.

The cabinet also decided to keep the contribution of freedom fighters and great sons of soil alive.

Starting from Paika Bidroha (Paika- farmer warriors- rebellion) to freedom movement, many people have glorified Odishas identity since ages.

"It is our obligation to keep their memories alive with every generation and make the future generation learn about their contribution for building a great Odisha.

"With the advent of digital and social media, appropriate steps will be taken for introduction of their life and works in the text books after suitable considerations," the minister said.

The contribution of great sons from ancient times till the modern age will find place in the text books and additional text books.

These topics will be selected by a special process for Class-7, 8 and 9, he said.

The state cabinet also decided to convert the birth places of legendary sons of the soil to model villages.

Their birth and death anniversaries will be celebrated with appropriate honour and respect, officials said.

