Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) Abolishing contractual hirings for state government posts, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that all 57,000 contract employees will be regularised.

The decision, for which the state government will spend an additional Rs 1,300 crore per year, was taken at a Cabinet meeting on the eve of the chief minister's 76th birthday.

The notification regarding it will be issued on Sunday, Patnaik said in a video message.

