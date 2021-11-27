Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) An engineer of the Odisha government's Integrated Tribal Development Agency was arrested by anti-corruption vigilance wing on Saturday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Helps Paramour Rape Her Minor Daughter in Aurangabad, Arrested.

The ITDA assistant engineer in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was apprehended after he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 2.81 crore, he said.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: 2 South African Nationals Test Positive for COVID-19 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The vigilance sleuths raided at least 11 premises, including his residence, after complaints were lodged against the engineer for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

"He was found in possession of asset worth Rs 2.81 crore, which constitutes 245 per cent of his known sources of income," the Vigilance Directorate official said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, and an investigation is on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)