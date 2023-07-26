Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 26 (PTI) Jagadalapur and Hatipadu village near Berhampur city in southern Odisha on Wednesday paid homage to two Kargil War heroes from the area.

Sepoy S Srinibash Patra of Jagadalapur and Sepoy M Krishna Rao of Hatipadu made the supreme sacrifice for the country in Kargil during the 1999 war.

July 26 is observed as Vijay Diwas across the country as it marks the end of the Kargil War.

A solemn function was held in Jagadalapur where villagers, activists and ex-servicemen gathered to pay homage to the slain soldiers.

The villagers have erected statues of the two soldiers.

Local resident Ram Kumar Patra said Vijay Diwas is observed in the villages every year to remember the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

Similarly, the day was also observed at the Gopalpur military station near Berhampur.

Wreaths were laid in remembrance of fallen soldiers at the war memorial in Gopalpur military station.

Senior officials of the military station and police officers, including Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M attended the ceremony.

