Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) Members of the Youth Congress on Sunday staged a protest outside the residence of BJP MP and its national spokesperson Sambit Patra in Odisha's Puri over his recent remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

Holding posters and banners, several youth Congress activists marched to Patra's residence in Kalinga Vihar here, and were engaged in a scuffle with police personnel who prevented them from entering his house, officials said.

Patra, during a recent public meeting in Pipili area of Puri, had alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a “paid agent of China or Pakistan”.

The BJP MP had made similar comments about Gandhi in New Delhi on June 3.

Patra's remarks came after Gandhi, while addressing a party convention in Madhya Pradesh, had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “surrendered” after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

The Youth Congress activists also brought an ambulance to the protest site, claiming that Patra's mental condition was not stable.

“Patra has lost his mental balance. Earlier, he had claimed that PM Modi is bigger than Lord Jagannath. Now, he has made derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. We have come here to take him to a mental hospital in the ambulance,” said Youth Congress state president Ranjit Patra.

The BJP leader has tried to create disturbance and divide the country by making such a remark against Gandhi, alleged Yashir Nawaz, another Youth Congress leader.

