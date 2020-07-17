Bhubaneswar, July 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 16,000-mark as 718 more people tested positive for coronavirus, while the death toll reached 83 with four patients succumbing to the disease, a Health Department official said on Friday.

With 718 new cases, the state's infection tally rose to 16,110, he said.

"Regret to inform the demise of four COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the health department said in a statement.

Two fatalities were reported from Ganjam district while one each from Gajapati and Angul district, taking the death toll to 83, it added.

