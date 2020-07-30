Bhubaneswar, Jul 30 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 count crossed the 30,000-mark with 1,203 fresh infections reported in a day, while 10 more deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 169, a Health Department official said on Thursday.

The fresh cases were reported from 28 of the state's 30 districts, he said.

Ganjam district reported the highest 250 new cases, followed by Khurda 220, Cuttack 97, Sundergarh 74, Gajapati 72 and Malkangiri 65, the official said.

"Regret to inform the demise of 10 COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health Department said in a statement.

Four people died in Ganjam, two in Khurda and one each in Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Rayagada and Nayagarh.

Of the total 30,378 COVID-19 patients, 18,939 have recovered. The state now has 11,234 active cases. On Wednesday, the state tested the highest 12,928 samples for COVID-19 so far, taking the total number of tests conducted in Odisha to 5,00,238, the official said.

