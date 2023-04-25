New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A group representing central civil services officers on Monday expressed "deep dismay" at the Bihar government's decision to change the prison manual which will now set former MP Anand Mohan, convicted for killing an IAS officer, free.

In a statement, the Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association said this is "tantamount to denial of justice" and urged the state government to reconsider its decision.

"The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the state government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of G Krishnaiah, IAS, former district magistrate of Gopalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners," it said

The statement asserted that a convict of the charge of murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be re-classified to a less heinous category.

Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice, it said.

"Such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of administration of justice," it said.

The association urged the Bihar government to reconsider its decision at the earliest.

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, serving a life sentence for the killing of Krishnaiah, is to be set free along with 26 others who have been lodged in different prisons of the state for more than 14 years.

A notification to the effect was issued late Monday evening, when, incidentally, Mohan, who has been on parole, was celebrating the engagement of his son Chetan Anand, who is a sitting MLA of the ruling RJD in the state.

