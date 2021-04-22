New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) District officials in southwest Delhi raided an oxygen refilling centre and recovered 70 cylinders on Wednesday.

In view of a shortage of oxygen being faced by the city hospitals, searches are being conducted at units of metal-cutting and welding to prevent illegal refilling, an official from Southwest district said.

The raid at the refilling centre in Dwarka's Nangli Sakhrawati unearthed 70 cylinders, oxygen cilos and refilling points, he added.

"We have stationed our officials and civil defence volunteers to prevent illegal refilling there and ensured that oxygen is being provided to hospitals only," the official said.

Many hospitals in the national capital are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, the demand for which has increased manifold due to a huge rush of patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)