New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said the PM congratulated 130 crore Indians during the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' but India's population is over 138 crore and the omission of 8 crore people was worrying to many after the Citizenship Amendment Act and talk of National Register of Citizens.

He also said that if the "omission" was inadvertant, "a correction would be reassuring".

"PM Modi congratulated 130 crore Indians when he spoke at the RamMandir yesterday. But India's population is estimated at 1,38,00,04,385 in mid-2020, according to UN data," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"An omission of 8 crore people is worrying to many, after CAA/NRC. If inadvertent, a correction would be reassuring," he said.

In his address on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi said on Wednesday that several generations have made self-less sacrifices for several centuries for the construction of the Ram Temple.

"I, on behalf of the 130 crore people of the country, salute them and bow before them for their sacrifices which have led to the foundation of the Ram Temple," he had said.

"This is completely different to what we experienced before, you have to adapt," said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who completed 200 matches in charge. Zidane has the second-most league victories as Madrid coach with 90, behind the 257 of Miguel Muñoz.

Madrid players walked a few hundred meters (yards) from the team's housing facilities to the stadium for the match that marked the club's return after a pause of more than three months because of the pandemic.

A large banner in the stands spanned from one goal line to the other with the image of a black ribbon and the message "in our hearts," honoring the nearly 28,000 who have died with COVID-19 in Spain. The league officially resumed on Thursday with third-place Sevilla defeating city rival Real Betis 2-0.

The victory kept Madrid two points behind Barcelona, which returned on Saturday with a 4-0 rout at Mallorca. Eibar and Mallorca are both fighting relegation.

Madrid dominated from the start and Kroos opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner in the fourth minute. Ramos added to the lead from close range in the 30th after a pass by Hazard, who started the buildup for Marcelo's strike from inside the area in the 37th.

Eibar, sitting two points outside the relegation zone, got its only goal from Pedro Bigas in the 60th.

Ramos had scored the first goal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano when it was inaugurated with an exhibition match in 2006.

"The truth is we are all thrilled to be back on the field again," Ramos said.

"We couldn't wait for the league to start again, to compete again, and the best way to do that is with a win."

Madrid is expected to play all of its remaining home matches at the Alfredo Di Stéfano because the Bernabéu will continue to undergo renovation work during the summer.

The club is likely to remain at the stadium for the rest of the season even if fans are allowed back before then, which the league has said is a possibility.

ATLÉTICO HELD

Atlético Madrid's struggles continued as its season resumed after being held 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao for its third straight league draw.

The setback kept Diego Simeone's team in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots.

The goals at the empty San Mamés Stadium came a couple of minutes apart late in the first half, with Athletic's Iker Muniain scoring in the 37th and Atlético equalizing with Diego Costa in the 39th for his first goal since last October.

During the celebration, Costa held the jersey of Atlético women's team player Virginia Torrecilla, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor.

It was the 13th league draw for Atlético, which has only two wins in its last nine league matches.

"We earned a draw at a tough place but we need to start winning three points if we want to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League," Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección said.

"It will be difficult if we don't start winning matches."

Atlético's last match before the break had been an away victory against Liverpool that eliminated the titleholders in the Champions League round of 16. But Atlético had drawn its last two league matches — against Sevilla and Espanyol — to drop in the standings and remain far from the leaders. It trails Barcelona by 15 points with 10 rounds left.

Atlético has the same 46 points as fifth-place Getafe and is a point behind fourth-place Real Sociedad, which drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home on Sunday.

Athletic, which had won two in a row before the break, stayed in 10th place. AP

