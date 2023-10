Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended warm wishes to the people of Kerala and Malayalees worldwide on the eve of the state's 67th formation day, known as Keralappiravi.

The leaders' messages collectively conveyed a strong commitment to a united, progressive Kerala, encouraging citizens to work together for the betterment of the state.

In his message, Governor Khan spoke about the collective responsibility for the state's development and urged people to foster social harmony and promote the Malayalam language.

"Together, let us contribute to the development and progress of our beloved State, strengthen our social harmony and enrich our mother tongue, Malayalam," the Governor said.

Chief Minister Vijayan recollected the roles of both the national movement and the renaissance movement in shaping modern Kerala.

He urged a shift beyond caste and religion-based perspectives, emphasizing the need for unity, irrespective of backgrounds, to drive the state towards greater development in the new millennium.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, echoed the call for unity.

In his message, he cautioned against divisive forces and urged vigilance to safeguard the unity of the people.

"It is our duty to protect and preserve our nation and its people, and to strive towards unity rather than division," he said.

