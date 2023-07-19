New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): One Army officer died while three soldiers sustained injuries in a fire accident in the Siachen glacier on Wednesday.

“In a fire accident in the Siachen glacier today, one officer lost his life while three soldiers were injured. The injured have been safely evacuated from there to hospital”, Defence PRO, Leh Lt Col PS Sidhu said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Urination Incident: Tribal Youth Assaulted, Urinated on, and Forced to Eat Meat by Assailants in Ongole; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

He said that the Regiment Medical Officer Capt Anshuman Singh succumbed to serious burn injuries during the unfortunate incident.

While three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns, the officials added.

Also Read | Teesta Setalvad Gets Bail: Supreme Court Sets Aside Gujarat High Court's Order, Grants Activist Regular Bail in 2002 Gujarat Riots Case.

"They have been safely air evacuated for further treatment. The condition of the injured personnel is reported to be stable", the Defence PRO said.

The incident took place at around 3 AM.Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)