New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday evening arrested an accused in connection with the sexual assault and attack on a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar in the national capital two days ago, Delhi police said.

Earlier in the day, in a statement, it said, "We have scanned CCTV footage and are questioning suspects on its basis."

Also Read | Pakistan Contacts Indian Government Over Matter of Appointing Legal Representative For Kulbhushan Jadhav: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met the victim at AIIMS on Thursday. Speaking to media, he said, "I spoke to the Police Commissioner. The police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The govt will provide Rs 10 lakh to her family members."

Shocked by the incident, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had tweeted, "The brutal rape of a 12 yr old child is absolutely horrific! Those animals deserve nothing less than death. All of us are praying for her and I urge the Delhi Police to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest."(ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Paschim Vihar Area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)