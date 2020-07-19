Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): One police personnel lost his life and three personnel were severely injured after a vehicle of Kanpur police overturned in Jhansi on Saturday.

The accident occurred because one of the tyres of the vehicle, which had six occupants, got punctured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Jhansi for treatment, where one of the personnel passed away.

"Today morning, four police personnel were brought to the emergency wing. One of them was severely injured, he later passed away. The other three are receiving treatment as per the injury, if needed they will be sent to a bigger hospital for their treatment," Doctor Zaki Siddiqui, AMO of Medical College, Jhansi said.

Speaking about the accident, constable Ashish, who sustained injuries said, "We were going by the vehicle when suddenly one of the tyres got punctured. We did not know what happened afterwards as we were caught unawares. I have received injuries in the spinal cord."

Further, Sonu Kumar, another police personnel who had brought the injured to the hospital said, "There were six occupants in the vehicle in total. One inspector passed away, while three others are receiving treatment here. Two others with minor injuries have returned to Kanpur." (ANI)

