Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asserted that one day she has to contest from Raebareli or Amethi constituencies but currently has not taken any decision as far as the 2022 upcoming Assembly elections are concerned.

"One day you have to contest, though have not taken a decision yet... No answer, for the time being, will see later," Vadra told ANI when asked if she will be contesting from Raebareli or Amethi in the upcoming State Assembly polls.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today she asserted that the party will take steps towards women's empowerment in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here, she said, "Women's empowerment is our motto. Women will be empowered only when they get their rights, when they get a stake in politics. Steps will be taken towards women's empowerment, now women will also get a share in politics."

"Woman power has an important role to play in the progress of the country and society. Congress is going to fulfill the promise of women's empowerment. Women are going to get a political stake here," she said.

Months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in the state.

"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion," she said.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

