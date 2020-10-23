Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): One person died after a two-storey building collapsed in Kannanchery of Kozhikode on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 8.15 pm yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Naduveettil Ramachandran (64), who succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. He had a business of fancy ornaments and his godown was situated in the same building.

Also Read | Sultanganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Rescue operations are underway at the accident site, while District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao reached the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)