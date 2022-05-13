Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], May 13 (ANI): One person was killed and two got injured after a boiler in an ice factory exploded in the Motipur Municipal Council area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

The injured have been shifted to Sri Krishna Medical College in the district where they are undergoing treatment.

"A boiler in the ice factory exploded in which one person died. A worker is injured along with the son of the owner. The boiler was weak. It was in a dilapidated condition," said Arvind Kumar Ajit, Circle Officer, Motipur.

The officer informed that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has ordered a probe into the matter and a thorough inquiry will be done today. (ANI)

