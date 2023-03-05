Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): One woman was charred to death while a few people sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at a firecracker shed near Sivanarpuram Village in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday afternoon.

The injured were taken to the nearby hospital and Cuddalore Government hospital while those in the critical stage were taken to Pondicherry Jipmer Hospital.

Also Read | Toll Tax at Highways, Expressways Likely to Be Expensive Across India From Next Month, Check Details Here.

The District Superintendent of Rajaram police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

The police department is investigating the case.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi As Dangerous as China, Pakistan, BBC and Khalistanis for Country, Says BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)