New Delhi, March 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday made a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and compared him to Khalistanis. The BJP MP said this while reacting to the remark of the Congress leader that "BJP wants India to be silent."

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi is the enemy of the country, he is against the country. As much as the country is in danger from China, Pakistan, BBC, and Khalistanis, equally the country is in danger from Rahul Gandhi. The country should become alert." Akhilesh Yadav Should Be Put Behind Bars for Speading Rumours About EVMs, Says BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav.

The BJP MP further accused Rahul Gandhi of supporting China at a time when the Chinese army and the Indian army stand face to face. "He further said that it must be understood for whom Rahul Gandhi works. For them, China is the country that creates harmony in the world. When the Chinese army and the Indian army stand face to face, at that time Rahul Gandhi shows friendly behaviour with China. He took crores of rupees from China in the name of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. When the Indian Army conducts an air strike, they speak the language of Pakistan, the language of the BBC and the language of those who are enemies of the country," he said.

Yadav said that when Rahul Gandhi speaks, all the enemies sitting inside or outside the country have smiles on their faces. "Even if Rahul Gandhi is an Indian, Rahul Gandhi's body is here but his soul is in China and Pakistan.

Acharya Chanakya had said that foreign blood can never be a patriot. There is foreign-mixed blood in Rahul Gandhi. His blood is not of pure India. He is playing with the honour and self-respect of the country," said the BJP MP. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav Compares Asaduddin Owaisi With Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Says ‘AIMIM Chief Is Hell-Bent on Destroying Country’.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had said that anybody who raises questions against the BJP government is attacked and the same happened with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). He further said that the BJP wants India to be silent. "Opposition in India is no longer fighting a political party, rather we are fighting with the institutional structures of India," the Congress MP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)