New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A scuffle between neighbours over car parking in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area left a man injured and hospitalised, police said on Friday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident which happened Thursday evening.

The injured was admitted to the AIIMS Hospital and discharged subsequently, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of his statement, a case was registered and Mayank Sehrawat (21), a resident of Chirag Delhi, and Gaurav Dishoriya (19), a resident of Rohini Sector-6, were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The arrested duo do not have any previous criminal record.

Further investigation in the case was underway, the DCP added.

